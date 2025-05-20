Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (Nasdaq: MNDR) ("MNDR" or "the Company"), a leading MedTech innovator ranked among Asia-Pacific's high-growth companies, today unveiled a new tele-dentistry service that is soon expected to let patients perform an AI-enhanced dental scan at home using the Company's MaNaDr telemedicine app, with expert-reviewed reports delivered within 24 hours.

The service, which MNDR will market to its user base, is intended to encourage the significant population of Southeast Asia patients who do not regularly make in-person visits for dental care to do so on a more frequent and, if necessary, expedited basis.

Under the agreement, finalized last week via an MOU signed with Oral Link Pte Ltd ("OralLink"), a Singapore-based provider of AI-enabled dental scans, and Elite Dental Group Singapore Pte Ltd ("Elite Dental"), a boutique dental clinic, patients will be able to purchase a tele-dentistry package in the MaNaDr app, follow guided steps to capture intraoral images with their smartphone, and receive a detailed AI-generated report in their dashboard. The report will highlight potential concerns, from cavities and gum issues to early warning signs of more serious conditions, and will be accessible anywhere, anytime from the app.

Patients will then proceed to an included pre-booked appointment at Elite Dental Group or other partnered clinics, where their dentist will review the AI findings and perform a clinical examination to finalize a personalized treatment plan.

This process alleviates the need for a patient to make an in-person clinic visit in order to receive an initial diagnosis, and provides the patient with timely and professional in-person dental follow-up care to treat all relevant concerns and conditions.

The service will launch in Singapore this summer, with expansion planned for Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines by mid-2026. MaNaDr will receive an appointment booking fee and platform usage fee for each patient tele-dentistry session.

"We are very excited to establish this preventive health service," said Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, Co-CEO. "Millions of patients in Southeast Asia do not visit a dentist at least once a year, and many of these persons could be at higher risk of developing a range of dental or oral health conditions. AI-enabled dental scans, however, are today capable of human-level accuracy in detecting these conditions, including cavities, periodontal disease, root fractures, and even oral cancer, and can provide these results fast and conveniently, thereby encouraging more patients to get the in-person dental assistance they may need.

"We look forward to making this important technology available to all users of our MaNaDr platform."

According to the World Health Organization1, oral diseases are estimated to affect nearly 3.7 billion people globally. The WHO also reported that untreated dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth is the most common health condition, according to the Global Burden of Disease 2021 study.

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/oral-health

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Ranked #41 in the Financial Times 2024 listing of 500 High-growth Asia-Pacific Companies, we are the first telehealth provider from the Asia-Pacific region to be listed in the US. Through our platform, we offer personalized and reliable medical attention to users worldwide. Our platform allows our community of healthcare providers to have broader reach to users through virtual clinics without any start-up costs and the ability to connect to a global network of peer-to-peer support groups and partners. Our range of seamless and hassle-free telehealth solutions includes teleconsultation services, prescription fulfillment and other personalized services such as weight management programs and gender-specific care. For more information, please visit our website.

