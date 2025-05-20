M2i Global Inc: M2i Global, Inc. Appoints Former President Trump Appointee Peter O'Rourke as Senior Advisor

Brings Executive Perspective and Relationships in U.S. Government and Defense

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, is pleased to announce Peter O'Rourke Sr. as a senior advisor to M2i's executive team and Board of Directors.

M2i's ecosystem provides partners with access to turnkey solutions, facilitating expanded business opportunities, securing offtake agreements, influencing strategic government policy, engaging with aligned NGOs, and trusted laboratories.

Doug Cole, Executive Chairman of M2i, commented, "Peter's experience leading the second largest Department in the U.S. government provides a unique view of how policy is made and executed at the highest level. We are extremely pleased to have Peter's involvement with M2i to develop the strategies that will help us continue to grow our domestic and global reach."

Peter O'Rourke Sr. stated, "I am excited to join an outstanding team at M2i. I look forward to assisting the M2i executive team achieve their goals in expanding the domestic critical minerals capabilities that protect the national security of the United States."

Peter O'Rourke Sr. is a mission driven leader whose solutions are measured by their impact. He is the managing partner of TCI Partners LLC, a consulting firm that delivers targeted solutions that move the needle in a quantifiable way. Peter has over three decades of military, government, and private sector experience at the most senior levels. A Veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy and Air Force as both an enlisted and commissioned officer and in 2018 was appointed by President Donald J. Trump to serve as his acting Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs after being appointed as the Chief of Staff and first director of the Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection.

Peter has been active in the manufacturing and supply chain industry serving in senior roles in business development, technology, and acquisition. He stays active with Veteran issues as the founder and President of the National Association for Veterans Rights and supports several non-profits focused on empowerment and wellbeing as an advisor and board member.

Peter holds a B.S. Degree in Political Science from the University of Tennessee and a M.S. Degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from the Air Force Institute of Technology.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB:MTWO): M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., provides engineering, research, and services that integrate people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. The Company aims to establish a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:

IR@M2icorp.com

SOURCE: M2i Global Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/m2i-global-inc.-appoints-former-president-trump-appointee-peter-orourke-as-senior-advisor-1029826