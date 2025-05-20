EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Exail wins a contract with the Singapore Navy for the supply of multiple robotic systems in the field of mine countermeasures

Press release

Paris, 20 May 2025

As part of the ambitious modernization program of the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) mine countermeasures capabilities, Exail has been selected through several contracts to provide a significant portion of the deliverables for this drone-based solution.

The Singapore Navy has been a long-standing and regular partner of the company for several decades. Exail had notably equipped the first-generation mine-hunter ships with its robotic mine clearance solutions and has been supplying expendable underwater drones for several years. This collaboration continues today with the supply of next-generation systems.

As part of this program, the Singapore Navy is equipping itself with its own surface drones (USV), the SWIFT 18 model provided by the local company ST Engineering, Exail's partner in this program. These USVs will integrate various critical systems provided by Exail:

High-performance inertial navigation systems;

Underwater acoustic positioning systems;

Forward-looking sonars (FLS), an innovative sonar model developed by Exail.

The motherships are also equipped with navigation systems provided by Exail.

To carry out the mine clearance mission, the USVs will also be equipped with Exail's MIDS systems (Mine Identification and Disposal Systems), consisting of several dozen robotic systems in total (see the press release published on April 1st 2025 - link), including:

SEASCAN underwater drones for identification missions;

Expendable K-STER underwater drones that are destroyed during mine neutralization;

UMISOFT control & command software for the MIDS system drones;

LARS (Launch and Recovery System) to launch and recover the drones from the USV.

As part of the mine clearance missions, the surface drone also has the ability to tow a sonar provided by a leading French company, which will integrate with Exail's navigation and positioning systems integrated into the USV.

By providing proven and combat-ready solutions, Exail supports the RSN's mission to secure vital maritime routes while protecting personnel from dangers. With these next-generation systems, the Republic of Singapore Navy will have high-level operational mine clearance capabilities. Exail thus strengthens its partnership with this innovative client and contributes to its forward-thinking approach to mine countermeasures.

Several drone systems of these models have already been ordered by other clients, with volumes in the hundreds of units. They will be produced in series at the drone assembly site in Ostend, Belgium, benefiting from industrial volume effects.

Beyond the Republic of Singapore Navy, other commercial processes are underway in the Asia-Pacific region for robotic mine countermeasure systems. Negotiations are progressing and could lead to short-term notifications.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts : Investors Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

