Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Frankfurt
20.05.25 | 08:08
4,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8805,25016:56
PR Newswire
20.05.2025 15:36 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Declaration of Cumulative 5.5 per cent Preference Share Dividend No. 174

Finanznachrichten News

AECI Limited - Declaration of Cumulative 5.5 per cent Preference Share Dividend No. 174

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 20

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration Number 1924/002590/06)

Tax reference number: 9000008608

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DECLARATION OF CUMULATIVE 5.5 PER CENT PREFERENCE SHARE DIVIDEND NO. 174

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, 20 May 2025, the board of directors of AECI (Board) declared a gross cash dividend, at the rate of 5.5 per cent per annum (equivalent to 2.75 pence sterling per preference share), for the six months ending Friday, 13 June 2025. The dividend is payable on Friday, 13 June 2025 to holders of preference shares recorded in the register of the Company at the close of business on the record date for receipt of the cash dividend, being Friday, 6 June 2025.

The last day to trade "cum" dividend will be Tuesday, 3 June 2025 and shares will commence trading "ex" dividend as from the commencement of trade on Wednesday, 4 June 2025.

The dividend is declared in pound sterling and payment will be made from the offices of the Transfer Secretaries in South Africa and the United Kingdom on Friday, 13 June 2025. Dividends payable from South Africa will be paid in South African currency at the rate of 66.55646 ZAR cents per preference share (gross dividend) in accordance with the ruling exchange rate on Tuesday, 20 May 2025 (1 pound sterling = ZAR 24.20235).

A South African dividend withholding tax of 20% will be applicable to all holders of preference shares who are not either exempt or entitled to a reduction of the withholding tax rate in terms of a relevant Double Taxation Agreement, resulting in a net dividend of 53.24517 ZAR cents per preference share payable to those holders of preference shares who are not eligible for exemption or reduction. Application forms for exemption or reduction may be obtained from the Transfer Secretaries on Tel. +27 11 370 5000 or by email ZACSJHBDividendTaxQ@Computershare.co.za and must be returned to them on or before Tuesday, 3 June 2025.

Dividends payable from the United Kingdom office will be subject to such tax deductions as are prescribed by United Kingdom legislation unless a certificate exempting the shareholder concerned from such tax deduction is received by the Transfer Secretaries on or before Tuesday, 3 June 2025.

The issued share capital of the Company at the declaration date is 105 517 780 listed ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares. The dividend has been declared from the income reserves of the Company (and has therefore not been declared as a reduction in the Company's contributed tax capital).

Any change of address or dividend instruction must be received by the Transfer Secretaries on or before Tuesday, 3 June 2025.

Preference shares may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 4 June 2025 and Friday, 6 June 2025, both days inclusive.

By order of the Board

C Singh

Group Company Secretary

Woodmead, Sandton

20 May 2025

Transfer Secretaries

Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited

Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, 2196

and

Computershare Investor Services PLC

PO Box 82

The Pavilions

Bridgwater Road

Bristol BS99 7NH

England

Registered office

1st Floor, AECI Place

24 The Woodlands

Woodlands Drive

Woodmead

Sandton

Equity sponsor: One Capital

Debt sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.