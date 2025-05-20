WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Assembly has formally adopted by consensus the world's first Pandemic Agreement.The WHO Pandemic Agreement sets out the principles, approaches and tools for better international coordination across a range of areas, in order to strengthen the global health architecture for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. This includes through the equitable and timely access to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.The landmark decision by the 78th World Health Assembly culminates more than three years of intensive negotiations launched by governments in response to the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, and driven by the goal of making the world safer from - and more equitable in response to - future pandemics.'The world is safer today thanks to the leadership, collaboration and commitment of our Member States to adopt the historic WHO Pandemic Agreement,' said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. 'The Agreement is a victory for public health, science and multilateral action. It will ensure we, collectively, can better protect the world from future pandemic threats. It is also a recognition by the international community that our citizens, societies and economies must not be left vulnerable to again suffer losses like those endured during Covid-19.'Governments adopted the WHO Pandemic Agreement Tuesday in a plenary session of the World Health Assembly, WHO's peak decision-making body. The adoption followed approval of the Agreement by an overwhelming majority in Committee by Member State delegations.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX