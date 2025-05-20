Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Michel Lassonde, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Margaux Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: ALFA.UN) ("Margaux" or the "Company") and his team, joined Sylvain Martel, Managing Director, TSX Listings, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UluyFLDcnoI

Margaux is a real estate investment trust established by a contract of trust dated October 29, 2021, as amended, in Quebec. Margaux is and will remain a pure play in the self storage space. It owns and operates three self-storage facilities in Quebec. The storage facilities are located in Cowansville, Roxton Pond and Drummondville, Quebec. The Drummondville facility is currently comprised of 100,000 square feet of land on which there are 48 self-storage units, with the construction of additional facilities expected to be completed in the coming months. The Cowansville facility comprises approximately 500,000 square feet of land on which there are two buildings housing 90 self-storage units. The Cowansville facility also includes a parking space which can accommodate up to 70 RVs as well as an additional parking lot which is leased to a nearby hospital on a long-term basis. The Roxton Pond facility is comprised of approximately 100,000 square feet of land divided in two lots and on which there are presently five buildings housing 181 self-storage units. The Trust has started work on a 85 000 square feet facility in Laval. It is presently at the permitting stage.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252728

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange