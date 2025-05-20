OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The three-day meeting of G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors will kick off in the Canadian resort town of Banff on Tuesday.Ministers and Governors will discuss and share views on current global economic and financial challenges with a focus on how the G7 can work together on issues.As part of Canada's G7 Presidency, the Minister of Finance and National Revenue, François-Philippe Champagne, and Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will co-host the meeting in Banff, Alberta, from May 20 to 22.They will be joined by Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors from the G7 countries - France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, United States - and the European Union.The heads of the International Monetary Fund, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the World Bank, and the Financial Stability Board also will attend the meeting. The Ukraine Finance Minister and the President of the Financial Action Task Force will join for some sessions.Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent will represent the United States in the meeting.Secretary Bessent will focus on the need to address global economic imbalances and non-market practices in both G7 and non-G7 countries, and the need to generate private sector-led growth, the Department of the Treasury said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX