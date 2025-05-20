Mitteilung der 4finance Holding S.A.:

4FINANCE HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING 31 MARCH 2025Strong start to the year: net profit of €14.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €43.0 million

Robust balance sheet and cash position

Definitive agreement to sell TBI Bank - subject to customary regulatory approvals

4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the three months ending 31 March 2025 (the 'Period').

Operational highlights

-In April 2025, the Group's online loan issuance since inception surpassed the €11 billion milestone.- Online loan ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...