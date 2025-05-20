LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate increased slightly in April to the highest level in four years, the latest figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 6.0 percent in April, up from March's stable rate of 5.9 percent. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 5.6 percent.Further, this was the highest jobless rate since April 2021, when it was 6.1 percent.The number of unemployed people increased to 18,858 from 18,762 in the previous month.Meanwhile, the number of registered job seekers available for work at ADEM stood at 18,596 on 30 April 2025, an increase of 1,000 people, or 5.7 percent, compared to April 2024, the agency said.During April, employers reported 3,577 vacancies to ADEM, representing a 6.3 percent increase compared to same month last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX