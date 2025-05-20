CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Cautious optimism that followed the surprise rating downgrade by Moody's dominated market sentiment. Anticipation regarding potential trade negotiations and corporate updates also swayed market mood.Wall Street Futures are trading with losses. Major markets in Europe are also trading with gains. Asian markets finished trading on a positive note.The six-currency Dollar Index is trading close to the flatline. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices are trading flat. Gold rebounded after Monday's decline in the aftermath of the U.S. sovereign rating downgrade by Moody's. Cryptocurrencies rallied.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,648.30, down 0.34% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,934.80, down 0.48% Germany's DAX at 24,077.75, up 0.72% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,780.79, up 0.94% France's CAC 40 at 7,954.26, up 0.90% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,466.75, up 0.73% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,529.49, up 0.08% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,343.30, up 0.58% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,380.48, up 0.38% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,681.48, up 1.49%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1233, down 0.07% GBP/USD at 1.3345, down 0.13% USD/JPY at 144.89, up 0.04% AUD/USD at 0.6401, down 0.88% USD/CAD at 1.3931, down 0.14% Dollar Index at 100.46, up 0.03%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.498%, up 0.51% Germany at 2.6000%, up 0.85% France at 3.258%, up 0.18% U.K. at 4.7455%, up 1.68% Japan at 1.513%, down 0.39%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $65.57, up 0.05%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $62.20, up 0.10%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,240.40, up 0.21%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $104,727.75, up 2.26% Ethereum at $2,488.28, up 3.70% XRP at $2.33, up 1.51% BNB at $642.18, up 0.68% Solana at $166.18, up 3.20%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX