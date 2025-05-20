Dow Inc.: Dow Honored With Ten Wins in the 2025 Edison Awards

Dow innovations received one gold, four silver, and five bronze Edison Awards in 2025

MIDLAND, MI / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / For the eighth consecutive year, Dow (NYSE:DOW) has received more Edison Awards than any other company. Ten Dow innovations have been recognized with one gold, four silver, and five bronze Edison Awards in 2025. This milestone marks Dow's twelfth consecutive year of winning Edison Awards, a feat unmatched by any other company.

"Winning more Edison Awards than any other company for eight consecutive years and being the only company to earn Edison Awards for twelve consecutive years is a clear indication of Dow's passion for sustainability and innovation," said A.N. Sreeram, chief technology officer and senior vice president of Research & Development (R&D) at Dow. "These ten technologies are among the many unique high-performing products and solutions we have developed for our customers. Our exceptional organization and partners are committed to breakthrough innovations that address market segment needs and the challenges facing our world."

The Dow products and technologies recognized by Edison Awards offer superior performance and sustainability benefits ranging from water repellency to increased recyclability, and AI models for improved testing and beyond. The applications they support crossover industries such as packaging, building and construction, and home and personal care.

Dow's 2025 Edison Awards winners:

TRITON FCX Surfactants received a gold award in the Toxin-Free & Health-First Materials category. This biodegradable alternative to fluoro-containing materials offers improved performance and sustainability benefits for paint formulations. Dow's patented, multifunctional TRITON FCX Surfactants prevent freshly painted surfaces from sticking together and demonstrate ease of use, making them safer for end users and cost-effective for paint formulators, compared to fluoro-containing materials.

DOWFROST LC Heat Transfer Fluid received a silver award in the Datacenter & Power Systems Optimization category. This technology is used for direct-to-chip cooling in data centers, offering better heat removal and corrosion protection than air cooling. It reduces energy consumption, extends IT equipment life, is minimally toxic, and has been tested for long-term reliability.

DOWSIL IE-9100 Emulsion received a silver award in the Advanced Coating & Surface Protection Materials category. It matches the performance of flouro-containing products, offering durable water repellency for fabrics with 81% bio-based material. Easy to dilute and combine, the performance has been tailored for synthetic, natural, and blended fiber fabrics. It supports stain protection, retains color vibrancy, and maintains fabric breathability.

ELVALOY AC Acrylate Copolymers received a silver award in the Circular Design category. It improves impact performance, processability, and surface appearance of recycled ABS boosting its properties to match virgin ABS (vABS) while using existing equipment for easy implementation. Additionally, it can enhance the end-of-life recyclability of automotive, electronic, and household appliance parts made from either recycled or virgin polyacrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS).

Integrated Research Imaging Solution received a silver award in the AI for Creative & Analytical Productivity category. This advanced imaging system leverages AI to enhance paint and coatings assessment. By translating subjective "look and feel" evaluations into robust, quantitative metrics, it ensures reliable performance testing and efficient product development, paving the way for a data-driven future in laboratories.

DOWSIL 650+ Protective Peelable Coating received a bronze award in the Advanced Coating & Surface Protection Materials category. This technology is a waterborne peelable acrylic coating for temporary protection of façade glazing, window systems, and panels. Applicable to various materials, it offers optimal protection, easy application, and optimal peel-off. Formulated without APEO* and with low VOC content, it exemplifies environmental responsibility and sustainability.

DURATRACK WH-155 Hybrid Emulsion received a bronze award in the Smart Urban Mobility Infrastructure category. Designed for two-component waterborne traffic marking paints, it improves drying time and durability in various conditions when applied in thicker applications vs. conventional water-based traffic paints. It offers similar handling and durability as cold plastics, but with low odor, less hazardous labeling, and is a water-based solution. Its distinct composition helps enable high retro-reflectivity and whiteness with minimal TiO2.

PRIMAL CA 750 Adhesive received a bronze award in the Toxin-Free & Health-First Materials category. It is a new generation water-based, single-part alternative to allergenic poly(chloroprene) for bonding foam, textiles, and wood in mattress and furniture construction. This user-friendly compound can be applied by spray or roll coating and uses a unique blend of natural materials and polymer chemistry to create instant tack and strong, flexible bonds.

REVOLOOP Recycled Plastic Resins for Stretch Applications received a bronze award in the Sustainable Product Packaging category. This technology incorporates post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics and offers a 40% lower carbon footprint than stretch films made with all virgin plastic. Stretch films containing 30% REVOLOOP Recycled Plastics Resins are cost-effective, suitable for hand and machine wrapping, and offer up to 2x elongation. Commercially used in Colombia, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic, 400,000 pallets have been wrapped, leading to significant CO2e savings.

SPECFLEX Technologies for Low Emission and Odor Sustainable Mobility received a bronze award in the AI for Environmental Sustainability category. As the leading artificial intelligence (AI) model for low VOC/odor polyurethanes, digitalized SPECFLEX Technology supports sustainable mobility by offering customers a broad space to design new, high-quality, ultra low VOC/odor polyurethane foams with exceptional speed and accuracy.

Learn more about these products and our past Edison Awards winners on our website: www.corporate.dow.com/edison-awards.

The Edison Awards, named after the iconic American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, serve as a global platform to recognize, honor and foster innovation and innovators. Since its inception in 1987, the Edison Awards have been a beacon for acknowledging groundbreaking products, services, and business leaders. They announced the 2025 honorees during the 38th annual Edison Awards in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S.A. in April.

*DOWSIL 650+ Protective Peelable Coating is APEO free, being manufactured without the use of APEO surfactants.

