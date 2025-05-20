Antengene Corporation Limited: Antengene Enters into a Global Clinical Collaboration with MSD to Evaluate ATG-022 (CLDN18.2 ADC) In Combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab)

- ATG-022 is Antengene's CLDN18.2 antibody-drug conjugate; KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) is MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy.

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for cancer, today announced it has entered into a global clinical collaboration with MSD (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) to evaluate the combination of ATG-022, a CLDN18.2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), and MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors.

At the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI 2025), Antengene presented the latest data from its Phase I/II CLINCH study. Results showed an objective response rate (ORR) of 42.9% and a disease control rate (DCR) of 95.2% in patients with moderate to high CLDN18.2 expression (IHC 2+ = 20%) . Additionally, the study demonstrated an ORR of 30.0% and a DCR of 50.0% in patients with low CLDN18.2 expression (IHC 2+ < 20%). ATG-022 also exhibited a favorable safety profile and extended treatment durations, with no observed cases of ophthalmological or neurological toxicities, nor interstitial lung disease.

ATG-022 is uniquely positioned in the global landscape, with data supporting meaningful efficacy across all levels of Claudin 18.2 expression in gastric cancer, including high, low, and ultra-low expressors. This broad-spectrum activity positions ATG-022 as a promising treatment for a wider patient population compared to other CLDN18.2-targeting therapies.

About ATG-022

ATG-022 is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) designed to target CLDN18.2, a member of the Claudin family of cell adhesion molecules. Under normal conditions, Claudins are located within tight junctions between cells, forming a barrier to regulate cell permeability. However, in cancer, Claudins are aberrantly expressed on the cell surface due to changes in cell polarity. CLDN18.2 is frequently overexpressed in a range of primary malignant tumors, including gastric, esophageal, cholangiocarcinoma, and pancreatic cancers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded Orphan Drug Designations to ATG-022, for gastric and pancreatic cancers.

Data from the ongoing CLINCH study demonstrated that ATG-022 delivers robust efficacy across all levels of CLDN18.2 expression in gastric cancer patients, including those with high, low, and ultra-low expression. This broad activity positions ATG-022 as a potential market leader, capable of addressing the largest patient population with CLDN18.2-positive tumors. Furthermore, the strong efficacy observed in patients with low CLDN18.2 expression suggests promise for treating other tumor types with similar expression profiles.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, in realizing its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders".

Antengene has built a pipeline of 9 oncology assets at various stages going from clinical to commercial, including 6 with global rights, and 3 with rights for the APAC region. To date, Antengene has obtained 31 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and submitted 11 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for XPOVIO® (selinexor) already approved in Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Hong Kong China, Macau China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia.

