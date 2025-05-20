AVOXI Expands Webex, Zoom and Microsoft Teams Integrations to Advance International Voice for Unified Communications

AVOXI Cloud Voice Platform Gives Companies a Single Solution to Jointly Manage Enterprise and Contact Center Voice

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / AVOXI , a global leader in cloud voice software for contact centers, today announced the expansion of its international cloud voice platform with enhanced solutions for Webex , Zoom and Microsoft Teams . As a single solution for global enterprises to effectively deploy and manage voice for unified communications (UC), the contact center and AI customer experiences, these advanced UC integrations are easily configured from within the AVOXI SIP marketplace.

Most organizations are still hampered by a mix of legacy physical carriers in multiple countries and currencies, preventing their move to cloud voice and negatively affecting customer experience. The swift, simple transition onto the AVOXI Cloud Voice Platform primes an enterprise tech stack for the next evolution of unified communications innovation.

"As organizations move to cloud communications software and deploy AI voice for customer service, they have to rethink how to optimize the global voice channel," said Barbara Dondiego, chief executive officer, AVOXI. "Centralizing voice through a single cloud partner with deep software functionality and coverage has become an essential initiative that ensures better customer conversations, greater uptime, and stable scalability to extend market presence."

AVOXI offers 40+ out-of-the-box SIP and API connections to leading contact center, unified communications, and business applications to streamline voice infrastructure for greater control, efficiency, and performance. Customers who take advantage of AVOXI's unified communications integrations with Webex , Zoom , and Microsoft Teams unlock consistent voice performance, streamline IT operations, and enable non-disruptive phone number migration.

Enhanced Number Coverage, Porting Service Allow Companies to Unify Enterprise Voice Strategy

AVOXI continues to expand virtual number and porting capabilities to provide the industry's most comprehensive offering for unified communications and contact center use case requirements.

Available for any porting volume and scope, AVOXI enables companies to successfully consolidate voice service with a single vendor and manage long-term cloud migration initiatives. Complementing AVOXI's automated porting service options for smaller, less complex needs, AVOXI's Managed Porting Service delivers dedicated, hands-on project management for large number ports. It has been successfully deployed for multiple large scale, global number transfer programs tailored for each client's business needs and timelines.

AVOXI's enhanced number coverage also includes increased coverage for AVOXI TrueLocal and Emergency Services. TrueLocal , which provides two-way voice with guaranteed local caller ID to boost answer rates by up to 2x, is now available in an industry-leading 106 countries. AVOXI's emergency service enabled numbers are available in more than 50 countries, allowing employees to seamlessly reach local emergency services.

"What separates AVOXI from other voice solutions is coverage, platform intelligence, and an expert customer success team that, together, anticipate and exceed enterprise cloud voice needs," said Kyle Antcliff, chief revenue officer, AVOXI. "Simplifying voice infrastructure while ensuring premium quality in the cloud is now the backbone of every Unified Communications initiative."

For more information on AVOXI's Unified Communications integrations, visit https://www.avoxi.com/solutions/integrations/ .

