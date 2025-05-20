Whole Foods Market Foundation Awards $375,000 in Educational Bee Grants to 150 Schools and Nonprofits

Over $2.1 million invested in partnership with The Bee Cause Project

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / In celebration of World Bee Day, Whole Foods Market Foundation, in partnership with The Bee Cause Project, is excited to announce that 150 schools and non-profits across the United States and Canada have been awarded $375,000 through their Bee Grant program. The Foundation's annual Bee Grant program allows schools and non-profits to receive support for educational bee programs, helping students understand the important role bees and pollinators play in the food system.

For the last decade, Whole Kids, a pillar of Whole Foods Market Foundation, has worked alongside The Bee Cause Project to award over 1,110 educational beehives, investing over $2.1 million in pollinator education for 1.4 million students. The Bee Cause Project ensures that grantees have all the resources they need to create a flourishing hive by providing consultations, resources and curriculum for schools.

"As we celebrate World Bee Day and a decade of impactful partnership with Whole Foods Market Foundation, we're reminded that this milestone is just one step in a much larger journey," said Tami Enright, Executive Director, The Bee Cause Project. "Together, we're not only supporting pollinators-we're cultivating future environmental leaders, connecting kids to where their food comes from, promoting access to nutritious food, and creating lasting change in communities across the country."

Dianna Purcell, Director of Programs at Whole Foods Market Foundation shares, "What began as a bold vision to connect kids with pollinators has blossomed into a transformational program and core part of the Foundation's work. We're proud that our 10-year partnership with The Bee Cause Project is inspiring the next generation of conservationists by sparking curiosity through hands-on engagement."

For more information on the Bee Grant Program and to apply for grants this fall, visit wholefoodsmarketfoundation.org. The application window for the 2026 Bee Grant Program will open in September 2025.

ABOUT WHOLE FOODS MARKET FOUNDATION

Whole Foods Market Foundation works to nourish people and the planet by providing access to essential resources to improve nutrition and create opportunities for financial stability. The registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, based in Austin, Texas, encompasses the pillars of Whole Cities, Whole Kids and Whole Planet. For more information on the Foundation's work, visit wholefoodsmarketfoundation.org. For ongoing news and updates, follow Whole Foods Market Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

