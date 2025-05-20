Anzeige
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
WKN: A0HMWS | ISIN: SE0000652216 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2025 17:40 Uhr
ICA Gruppen AB: Report from ICA Gruppen's annual general meeting 2025

Press release

Press release

Solna

2025-05-20

ICA Gruppen Aktiebolag (publ) ("ICA Gruppen" or the "Company") has today, 20 May 2025, held its annual general meeting.

ICA Gruppen's annual general meeting resolved, among other things, to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet and to discharge the members of ICA Gruppen's board of directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2024.

ICA Gruppen's annual general meeting also resolved on a total dividend of SEK 545 million, of which SEK 0.90 per class A share, corresponding to a total of SEK 115 million, and SEK 22.96 per class E share, corresponding to a total of SEK 430 million. The record date for the dividend was set to Wednesday 21 May 2025.

Magnus Moberg was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors of ICA Gruppen and Jan Amethier, Göran Blomberg, Bengt Kjell, Mikael Norling, Fredrik Persson, Katarina Romberg, Charlotte Svensson and Anette Wiotti were re-elected as members of the board of directors of ICA Gruppen. The registered accounting firm KPMG AB was re-elected as auditor. KPMG AB has informed that the authorised public accountant Christel Caldefors will be the auditor in charge.

ICA Gruppen's annual general meeting also resolved that remuneration to the board of directors shall be paid in a total amount of SEK 5,200,000, of which SEK 1,300,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the board of directors and SEK 650,000 to each of the other members elected by the annual general meeting, and that SEK 1,035,000 shall be reserved for committee work. Fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

For more information
ICA Gruppen's press service

Telephone number: +46 (0)10 422 52 52
E-mail: press@ica.se

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) is one of the leading retail companies in the Nordics with a focus on food and health. The Group includes ICA Sweden which mainly conduct grocery retail, ICA Real Estate which owns and manages properties, ICA Bank which offers financial services, ICA Insurance and Apotek Hjärtat which conducts pharmacy operations. In 2024, ICA Gruppen had a turnover of approximately SEK 157 billion.


