ICA Gruppen AB: ICA Real Estate acquires Alecta Fastigheter's shareholding in Ancore Fastigheter

Press Release

Solna

8 July 2025

ICA Real Estate entered an agreement today to acquire Alecta Fastigheter's 50 percent shareholding in the joint venture Ancore Fastigheter AB. The transaction encompasses a total of 32 properties with a lettable area of approximately 270,500 square metres.

ICA Real Estate acquired Ancore Fastigheter with a total underlying property value of approximately SEK 8 billion. The total estimated effect of the transaction on ICA Gruppen's cash flow, including the repayment of associated loans, is approximately SEK 6 billion.

"We've had a long and positive partnership with Alecta Fastigheter. Through the acquisition of Alecta Fastigheter's share in Ancore Fastigheter, ICA is making a significant investment in the Swedish market. This strategic step strengthens our position and shows our long-term commitment. Going forward, we intend to create more flexibility in our property portfolio, and we're still highly interested in these types of properties," says Jan-Erik Hellman, CEO of ICA Real Estate.

The transaction is scheduled to be completed on 1 September 2025.

Ancore Fastigheter was founded in 2010 with the ambition to own, manage and develop properties where ICA Maxi and ICA Kvantum stores comprise the primary tenants. ICA Group's share of profit from the investment in Ancore Fastigheter was SEK 76 million for 2024.

The Sollentuna Städet 1 property, where ICA Maxi Häggvik is the tenant, will remain jointly owned by ICA Real Estate and Alecta Fastigheter, with the ambition of developing the area around ICA Maxi.

For more information
ICA Gruppen press service, telephone number: +46 (0)10 422 52 52, e-mail: press@ica.se

icagruppen.se

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) is one of the leading retail companies in the Nordics with a focus on food and health. The Group includes ICA Sweden which mainly conduct grocery retail, ICA Real Estate which owns and manages properties, ICA Bank which offers financial services, ICA Insurance and Apotek Hjärtat which conducts pharmacy operations. In 2024, ICA Gruppen had a turnover of approximately SEK 135 billion. For more information, see icagruppen.se.


