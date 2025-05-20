Chinese battery giant CATL surged 12. 55% on its Hong Kong trading debut after raising HKD 35. 6 billion ($4. 6 billion), marking the world's largest listing in 2025. The offering drew strong demand from strategic and cornerstone investors, boosting CATL's market capitalization to HKD 1. 34 trillion. Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL) surged 12. 55% on its Hong Kong trading debut on May 20, opening at HKD 296 per share. The Chinese battery giant priced its H-share initial public offering (IPO) at HKD 263, raising a net HKD 35. 33 billion ($4. 52 billion) through the issuance of approximately ...

