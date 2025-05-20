Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) successfully completed today a €400 million undated hybrid bond issue with an annual coupon of 4.25% and a first call date after 5 years.

The proceeds of this issue, which contributes to diversify Arkema's financing resources, will mainly be used to refinance one of its two outstanding hybrid bonds, amounting to €300 million and with a first call date on 21 January 2026.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2024, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 9.5 billion in 2024, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,150 employees worldwide.

Arkema

51, Esplanade du Général de Gaulle CS 10478 92907 Paris La Défense France T +33 (0)1 49 00 80 80

French Société anonyme, registered at the Trade and Companies Register of Nanterre under

the number 445 074 685

arkema.com

Follow us on:

X.com/Arkema_group

Linkedin.com/company/arkema

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250520306932/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Béatrice Zilm +33 (0)1 49 00 75 58 beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

James Poutier +33 (0)1 49 00 73 12 james.poutier@arkema.com

Colombe Boiteux +33 (0)1 49 00 72 07 colombe.boiteux@arkema.com

Alexis Noël +33 (0)1 49 00 74 37 alexis.noel@arkema.com

Media:

Anne Plaisance +33 (0)6 81 87 48 77 anne.plaisance@arkema.com