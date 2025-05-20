BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market suffered a mild setback in early trades on Tuesday, but recovered soon and then stayed firm right till the end of the session to finish with a modest gain. Investors tracked corporate news and the developments on the geopolitical front.The benchmark SMI closed up 51.26 points or 0.41% at 12,408.03. The index dropped to a low of 12,329.90 in early trades.Adecco climbed nearly 2.5% and Sandoz Group gained 2.22%. Novartis ended almost 2% up, while Swatch Group, Swisscom, Roche Holding and Sika gained 1.27 to 1.5%.Holcim, Nestle, SIG Group, Geberit, ABB and Swiss Re posted moderate gains.Shares of DocMorris zoomed nearly 14% after Polish medical products wholesaler Pelion acquired a 9.68% stake in the Swiss online pharmacy company.UBS Group ended down 3.28%. VAT Group drifted lower by about 2.7% after lowering its 2027 sales outlook. Partners Group, Lonza Group and Straumann Holding closed down 1.8%, 1.74% and 1.1%, respectively.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX