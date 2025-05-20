Anzeige
WKN: A0YA2M | ISIN: US92345Y1064 | Ticker-Symbol: VA7A
Tradegate
20.05.25 | 18:30
277,10 Euro
-0,93 % -2,60
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2025 22:22 Uhr
127 Leser
Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Verisk Welcomes Christopher Perry and Sabra Purtill to its Board of Directors

Finanznachrichten News

Jersey City, N.J., May 20, 2025(NYSE: AIG).

"We're pleased to welcome Chris and Sabra to the Board of Directors," said Bruce Hansen, chair of Verisk's Board of Directors. "Their extensive experience and insights will be exceptional assets to the board, and we look forward to their contributions."

Lee M. Shavel, president and CEO, Verisk, said: "Sabra and Chris bring unique perspectives and remarkable leadership experiences that will further our goal of being the leading strategic data, analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry."

Linked hereis additional background about Perry and Purtill, including downloadable headshots.

About Verisk
Veriskand fosters an inclusive culturewhere all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.comand the Verisk Newsroom.



Media Alberto Canal Verisk Public Relations 201-469-2618 alberto.canal@verisk.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
