Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
20.05.25 | 20:21
12,100 Euro
-0,66 % -0,080
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,02012,08022:57
12,02012,12022:00
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2025 22:38 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Holland Launches New Line of Sprayers, Drone and Selective Spraying Solution With AI at Agrishow

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / CNH brand, New Holland, presented, a new Defensor Sprayer line as well as the new SaveFarm spraying solution at Agrishow 2025 in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil

Control from start to finish

The Defensor line can utilize IntelliSpray II which performs nozzle-to-nozzle sectional control and cutting, reducing waste and optimizing pesticide application. In addition, the integrated recirculation system prevents sedimentation, ensuring uniformity and maximum quality in spraying. These features ensure absolute precision in application, maximum efficiency and economy, and higher quality and stability, ensuring the best spraying even in harsh conditions.

Another strong point of the new Defensor line is the cabin, designed to offer an ergonomic and safe experience. With centralized controls and a new intuitive console, the operator has more convenience and control over all machine functions. The new IntelliView 12 monitor enables precise management of spraying and operating systems, ensuring total efficiency. In addition, New Holland's app connectivity, FieldOps, enables remote monitoring of all agronomic and operational parameters.

The new models also have a new advanced transmission, which increases operational capacity in the field. Individualized wheel drive provides increased performance on challenging terrain, ensuring efficiency and safety for any type of application. Economy Mode optimizes fuel consumption by automatically adjusting engine speed according to working conditions, which generates more savings without compromising performance.

SaveFarm

As a complementary spraying solution, New Holland officially launches SaveFarm, a selective and real-time spraying technology that uses artificial intelligence in data processing. It is available to the brand's customers as an option for the entire range of sprayers, including the current generation Defensor.

SaveFarm works through sensors installed on the spray bar, allowing the identification of weeds even in applications in the middle of the already established crop (green on green) and enabling a reduction of more than 80% in the use of herbicides.

Click here to read more.

New Holland Application Drone

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/new-holland-launches-new-line-of-sprayers-drone-and-selective-spraying-1030098

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.