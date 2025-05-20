WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $262.1 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $278.8 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.Excluding items, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $560.9 million or $0.80 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 15.4% to $2.289 billion from $1.984 billion last year.Palo Alto Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $262.1 Mln. vs. $278.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $2.289 Bln vs. $1.984 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.87 to $0.89 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.49 - $2.51 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.26 to $3.28 Full year revenue guidance: $9.17 - $9.19 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX