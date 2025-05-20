WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A landmark review published in The Lancet reveals that psychological therapies particularly cognitive behavioral therapy can significantly reduce chronic pain by altering brain activity.The research, led by Professor Lene Vase of Aarhus University, analyzed numerous studies and found that such treatments induce measurable changes in brain networks involved in pain perception and emotional regulation.Chronic pain affects nearly one in five adults, and traditional medication often falls short. This new evidence highlights that psychological approaches can offer more than just emotional support they can reshape the brain's response to pain.CBT, in particular, helps patients identify and interrupt negative automatic thought patterns, which often fuel the emotional distress that intensifies chronic pain. These cognitive shifts are linked to reduced activity in the brain's default mode network-a region that interacts with pain and emotion centers and lead to real improvements in pain levels and quality of life.Importantly, the findings suggest that therapy-driven brain changes are not just subjective experiences but observable phenomena with clinical relevance. As demand for pain relief grows, the study underscores the potential of scalable, non-drug solutions.While in person CBT remains the gold standard, digital tools, including over 500 existing mobile apps, may broaden access though further research is needed to confirm their effectiveness.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX