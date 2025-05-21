BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - FinVolution Group (FINV) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at RMB746.64 million, or RMB2.84 per share. This compares with RMB527.70 million, or RMB1.97 per share, last year.Excluding items, FinVolution Group reported adjusted earnings of RMB781.09 million or RMB2.97 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to RMB3.461 billion from RMB3.165 billion last year.FinVolution Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB746.64 Mln. vs. RMB527.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB2.84 vs. RMB1.97 last year. -Revenue: RMB3.461 Bln vs. RMB3.165 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX