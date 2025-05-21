BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at RMB1.99 billion, or RMB2.44 per share. This compares with RMB1.43 billion, or RMB1.75 per share, last year.Excluding items, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc reported adjusted earnings of RMB2.21 billion or RMB2.44 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to RMB10.891 billion from RMB9.960 billion last year.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB1.99 Bln. vs. RMB1.43 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB2.44 vs. RMB1.75 last year. -Revenue: RMB10.891 Bln vs. RMB9.960 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX