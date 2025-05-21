TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America has unveiled the all-new, redesigned 6th generation RAV4, which will be available in Core, Sport, and Rugged styles across seven grades, including the newly introduced Woodland and the first-ever GR SPORT. The SUV is now fully electrified, offering a choice between Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) or Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrains.The RAV4 GR SPORT, developed in collaboration with Toyota GAZOO Racing, features GR-tuned handling, an aggressive exterior design, and an exhilarating PHEV powertrain with AWD. Meanwhile, the RAV4 Woodland grade comes in HEV or PHEV variants with standard AWD, a higher ride height, all-terrain tires, and a distinctive split grille.The debut of the 6th generation PHEV powertrain brings up to 320 hp output and a 20% increase in all-electric drive range, now estimated at 50 miles, compared to the previous 42 miles. Additionally, RAV4 HEV models have been upgraded to the 5th generation hybrid system, increasing output to 236 hp for AWD models and 226 hp for FWD models, marking the first time FWD is available for the RAV4 Hybrid.The launch also introduces Toyota's Arene software development platform, which enables Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 and a new generation of the Toyota Audio Multimedia System.New 2026 RAV4 models are expected to start arriving at Toyota dealerships across the U.S. later this year, and pricing will be announced closer to on-sale date, the company said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX