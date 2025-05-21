OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) announced that it is evaluating potential strategic transactions aimed at unlocking shareholder value. This announcement follows Berkshire Hathaway's decision to no longer hold Board seats at Kraft Heinz.As such, Timothy Kenesey and Alicia Knapp have stepped down from Kraft Heinz's Board due to their relationship with Berkshire Hathaway. With these changes, Kraft Heinz has reduced the size of its Board to 10 members.Kraft Heinz has stated that it has not established a specific timeline for completing the strategic transactions process. Additionally, the company does not plan to make any further announcements regarding the process unless it determines that additional disclosure is appropriate or necessary.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX