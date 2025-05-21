CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The U.S. dollar fell to more than a 3-week low of 1.3436 against the pound and nearly a 2-week low of 143.73 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3398 and 144.32, respectively.Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback slipped to 2-week lows of 1.1340 and 0.8221 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.1288 and 0.8268, respectively.The greenback edged down to 0.6453 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6426.Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slid to a 1-week low of 0.5950 and nearly a 2-week low of 1.3887 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.5928 and 1.3909, respectively.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.35 against the pound, 140.00 against the yen, 1.18 against the euro, 0.80 against the franc, 0.66 against the aussie, 0.60 against the kiwi and 1.37 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX