BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The Swiss franc rose to a 2-week high of 0.8217 against the U.S. dollar and a 1-week high of 174.97 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8268 and 174.56, respectively.Against the euro and the pound, the franc advanced to 9-day highs of 0.9315 and 1.1040 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.9333 and 1.1077, respectively.If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.80 against the greenback, 177.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the euro and 1.08 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX