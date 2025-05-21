WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Launches WISe.ART 3.0, One of the World's First and Largest Web3 Marketplaces for Digital Art, Twins, NFTs, and Crypto Collectibles

Press Release: WISeKey Launches WISe.ART 3.0, One of the World's First and Largest Web3 Marketplaces for Digital Art, Twins, NFTs, and Crypto Collectibles

Geneva, Switzerland -- May 21, 2025 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, in partnership with its subsidiary, SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, today announces the launch of new enhanced WISe.ART marketplace, a revolutionary Web3 platform for digital art, digital twins, NFTs, and crypto collectibles. This next-generation marketplace is one of the first and largest of its kind.

The WISe.ART 3.0 platform redefines the digital art experience by providing creators and collectors with a secure, traceable, and intelligent environment for trading and authenticating digital assets.

Key Features of WISe.ART 3.0:

-- Native Web3 support: Users can securely and easily connect their Metamask or Walletconnect wallet to the platform. NFTs can be imported and exported to the marketplace to allow complete control of their digital collection. -- Refreshed platform & Multi-Device support: The WISe.Art platform has received a complete overhaul of its front-end and back-end structure, allowing users to carry their digital collection with them at all times, as the new platform supports desktop, tablets and mobile devices. -- Link Between Physical and Digital Assets: WISe.ART NFTs are irreversibly connected to their corresponding physical objects, ensuring tamper-proof authenticity and provenance. -- Smart Contracts for Monetization: Artists and creators can set automated royalty structures, usage rights, and monetization strategies through embedded smart contracts. -- Advanced Cybersecurity & Post-Quantum Resilience: Secured by WISeKey's and SEALSQ's digital identity and encryption technologies, the platform safeguards all transactions and digital interactions against present and future cyber threats. -- Easy purchase with Crossmint support: The Crossmint integration allows for seamless transactions with credit and debit cards, Apple and Google Pay, from anywhere in the world. Users that do not possess a wallet can create a ghost wallet on-the-fly upon checking out.

For Version 3 we have listened to our users and have added important new functionalities which they requested:

-- Collectors and artists can now import pre-minted NFTs from other platforms as long as they are minted in the crypto we support (such as Hedera, Polygon or Eth) and that the pre-minted NFTs are compatible with our requirements. Those wishing to consolidate their NFT collections into one wallet - it can now be done on WISe.ART. Additionally, artists wishing to leave a certain platform can now join WISe.ART and showcase their complete collections on one platform safely and efficiently. -- Relisting tokens on the secondary market is still possible but for those who do not have a compatible wallet, it can be created with few simple steps, new prices can be set as the market fluctuates. -- The user journey for artists and collectors is made simple and intuitive. New FAQ or contact request forms have been integrated for those who seek human interaction. Our white glove service is enhanced throughout the process.

Since its launch in 2021, WISe.ART, the NFT platform developed by WISeKey, has led numerous high-impact and pioneering NFT projects. Combining trusted digital identity, robust cybersecurity, and environmental consciousness, WISe.ART has redefined how digital art and luxury collectibles are created, verified, and traded. Here are the most significant NFT projects it has executed:

-- ONUART Foundation & United Nations -- NFT for Education in Africa: A collaboration with ONUART and the UN led to NFT auctions designed to fund school-building initiatives in Africa, combining philanthropy with digital innovation. In 2023, WISeArt artist were the first to donate generative artworks to the ONUART Foundation in celebration of the 71st anniversary of the UN Human Right Charter. -- Antonio Banderas Foundation -- Pedro Sandoval NFT Drop: A limited-edition NFT by artist Pedro Sandoval was sold to benefit the Antonio Banderas Foundation, showcasing WISe.ART's support for social causes through cultural art. -- Swiss Collector Events & WISe.ART Awards: WISe.ART has organized NFT art exhibitions, including the WISe.ART Awards, recognizing digital creators and curators pioneering new frontiers in NFT art.

Revolutionizing the Future of Art

WISe.ART 3.0 is democratizing digital expression by empowering billions of people worldwide to create, share, and monetize their artistic visions through a secure and trusted platform. Whether it's a digitally generated painting, a collectible tied to a physical sculpture, or a new form of cultural expression, WISe.ART enables creators from all backgrounds to participate in the global digital art economy, safely and transparently. A new physical space will open Geneva to represent WISe.ART digital works on May 22. This space aims to bridge the 19(th) and 21(st) Century technologies raising awareness among collectors. The showroom will be a case study for the web3 communities to mingle with their cultural heritage.

Accessible Art Purchasing -- Crypto Optional

To acquire WISe.ART digital artworks, including those linked to NFTs or hosted on blockchains, cryptocurrency is not a requirement. NFTs are available for purchase in USD and other fiat currencies, and transactions can be completed securely via credit card, debit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay. Additionally, Crossmint facilitates the conversion of fiat money to crypto for users who wish to engage in blockchain-based purchases. While collectors of blockchain-based works typically need a crypto wallet, platforms such as Metamask and WalletConnect make wallet setup simple, intuitive, and user-friendly, enabling purchases with the ease of acquiring a traditional artwork.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, stated: "Since inception the platform has welcomed an eclectic array of works representing all types of art from physical pieces coupled with digital twins, numeric compositions, ai assisted or generated art, music and film as well as collectibles like real estate, jewelry and design. As technology progresses, we attract artists who are keen to explore the new possibilities and means to convey their message. Technology is a tool - art is a vector for communication."

WISe.ART 3.0 opens the door to a future where creativity meets accountability, and where digital assets are as protected and valuable as their physical counterparts. For more information, visit www.wise.art

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

