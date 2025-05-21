Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EP76 | ISIN: CH1276062754 | Ticker-Symbol: 1W82
München
20.05.25 | 08:08
9,730 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,06012,04008:00
Dow Jones News
21.05.2025 07:33 Uhr
204 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Launches WISe.ART 3.0, One of the World's First and Largest Web3 Marketplaces for Digital Art, Twins, NFTs, and Crypto Collectibles

Finanznachrichten News

Press Release: WISeKey Launches WISe.ART 3.0, One of the World's First and Largest Web3 Marketplaces for Digital Art, Twins, NFTs, and Crypto Collectibles

WISeKey Launches WISe.ART 3.0, One of the World's First and Largest Web3 Marketplaces for Digital Art, Twins, NFTs, and Crypto Collectibles

Geneva, Switzerland -- May 21, 2025 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, in partnership with its subsidiary, SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, today announces the launch of new enhanced WISe.ART marketplace, a revolutionary Web3 platform for digital art, digital twins, NFTs, and crypto collectibles. This next-generation marketplace is one of the first and largest of its kind.

The WISe.ART 3.0 platform redefines the digital art experience by providing creators and collectors with a secure, traceable, and intelligent environment for trading and authenticating digital assets.

Key Features of WISe.ART 3.0: 

-- Native Web3 support: Users can securely and easily connect their Metamask 
   or Walletconnect wallet to the platform. NFTs can be imported and 
   exported to the marketplace to allow complete control of their digital 
   collection. 
 
  -- Refreshed platform & Multi-Device support: The WISe.Art platform has 
   received a complete overhaul of its front-end and back-end structure, 
   allowing users to carry their digital collection with them at all times, 
   as the new platform supports desktop, tablets and mobile devices. 
 
  -- Link Between Physical and Digital Assets: WISe.ART NFTs are irreversibly 
   connected to their corresponding physical objects, ensuring tamper-proof 
   authenticity and provenance. 
 
  -- Smart Contracts for Monetization: Artists and creators can set automated 
   royalty structures, usage rights, and monetization strategies through 
   embedded smart contracts. 
 
  -- Advanced Cybersecurity & Post-Quantum Resilience: Secured 
   by WISeKey's and SEALSQ's digital identity and encryption technologies, 
   the platform safeguards all transactions and digital interactions against 
   present and future cyber threats. 
 
  -- Easy purchase with Crossmint support: The Crossmint integration allows 
   for seamless transactions with credit and debit cards, Apple and Google 
   Pay, from anywhere in the world. Users that do not possess a wallet can 
   create a ghost wallet on-the-fly upon checking out.

For Version 3 we have listened to our users and have added important new functionalities which they requested: 

-- Collectors and artists can now import pre-minted NFTs from other 
   platforms as long as they are minted in the crypto we support (such as 
   Hedera, Polygon or Eth) and that the pre-minted NFTs are compatible with 
   our requirements. Those wishing to consolidate their NFT collections into 
   one wallet - it can now be done on WISe.ART. Additionally, artists 
   wishing to leave a certain platform can now join WISe.ART and showcase 
   their complete collections on one platform safely and efficiently. 
 
  -- Relisting tokens on the secondary market is still possible but for those 
   who do not have a compatible wallet, it can be created with few simple 
   steps, new prices can be set as the market fluctuates. 
 
  -- The user journey for artists and collectors is made simple and intuitive. 
   New FAQ or contact request forms have been integrated for those who seek 
   human interaction. Our white glove service is enhanced throughout the 
   process.

Since its launch in 2021, WISe.ART, the NFT platform developed by WISeKey, has led numerous high-impact and pioneering NFT projects. Combining trusted digital identity, robust cybersecurity, and environmental consciousness, WISe.ART has redefined how digital art and luxury collectibles are created, verified, and traded. Here are the most significant NFT projects it has executed: 

-- ONUART Foundation & United Nations -- NFT for Education in Africa: A 
   collaboration with ONUART and the UN led to NFT auctions designed to fund 
   school-building initiatives in Africa, combining philanthropy with 
   digital innovation. In 2023, WISeArt artist were the first to donate 
   generative artworks to the ONUART Foundation in celebration of the 71st 
   anniversary of the UN Human Right Charter. 
 
  -- Antonio Banderas Foundation -- Pedro Sandoval NFT Drop: A limited-edition 
   NFT by artist Pedro Sandoval was sold to benefit the Antonio Banderas 
   Foundation, showcasing WISe.ART's support for social causes through 
   cultural art. 
 
  -- Swiss Collector Events & WISe.ART Awards: WISe.ART has organized NFT art 
   exhibitions, including the WISe.ART Awards, recognizing digital creators 
   and curators pioneering new frontiers in NFT art.

Revolutionizing the Future of Art

WISe.ART 3.0 is democratizing digital expression by empowering billions of people worldwide to create, share, and monetize their artistic visions through a secure and trusted platform. Whether it's a digitally generated painting, a collectible tied to a physical sculpture, or a new form of cultural expression, WISe.ART enables creators from all backgrounds to participate in the global digital art economy, safely and transparently. A new physical space will open Geneva to represent WISe.ART digital works on May 22. This space aims to bridge the 19(th) and 21(st) Century technologies raising awareness among collectors. The showroom will be a case study for the web3 communities to mingle with their cultural heritage.

Accessible Art Purchasing -- Crypto Optional

To acquire WISe.ART digital artworks, including those linked to NFTs or hosted on blockchains, cryptocurrency is not a requirement. NFTs are available for purchase in USD and other fiat currencies, and transactions can be completed securely via credit card, debit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay. Additionally, Crossmint facilitates the conversion of fiat money to crypto for users who wish to engage in blockchain-based purchases. While collectors of blockchain-based works typically need a crypto wallet, platforms such as Metamask and WalletConnect make wallet setup simple, intuitive, and user-friendly, enabling purchases with the ease of acquiring a traditional artwork.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, stated: "Since inception the platform has welcomed an eclectic array of works representing all types of art from physical pieces coupled with digital twins, numeric compositions, ai assisted or generated art, music and film as well as collectibles like real estate, jewelry and design. As technology progresses, we attract artists who are keen to explore the new possibilities and means to convey their message. Technology is a tool - art is a vector for communication."

WISe.ART 3.0 opens the door to a future where creativity meets accountability, and where digital assets are as protected and valuable as their physical counterparts. For more information, visit www.wise.art

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2025 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.