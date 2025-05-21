LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price data from the UK is the only major report due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK consumer prices for April. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 3.3 percent from 2.6 percent in March.At 4.00 am ET, industrial production, producer prices and corporate wages are due from Poland.At 4.30 am ET, UK house price data is due. Economists expect house prices to climb 5.2 percent on a yearly basis in March, following a 5.4 percent rise in February.In the meantime, Iceland's central bank announces its monetary policy decision.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX