LONDON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds pre-tax profit)RS Group plc (RS1.L) reported a profit for full year that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at GBP152.6 million, or GBP0.33 per share. This compares with GBP179.4 million, or GBP0.38 per share, last year.Excluding items, RS Group plc reported adjusted earnings of GBP183.6 million or GBP0.39 per share for the period.For the full year, the Group reported pre-tax income of 206 million pounds, compared with 243 million pounds in the previous year. Excluding items, pre-tax earnings stood at 248 million pounds as against 275 million pounds a year ago. Excluding items, profit was 183.6 million pounds, or 39.1 pence per share, lesser than last year's 203 million pounds, or 42.8 pence per share.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to GBP2.903 billion from GBP2.942 billion last year.RS Group plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: GBP152.6 Mln. vs. GBP179.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.33 vs. GBP0.38 last year. -Revenue: GBP2.903 Bln vs. GBP2.942 Bln last year.For the full year, the Board will pay a final dividend at 13.9 pence per share on July 25 to shareholders on the register as of June 13. As a result, the total dividend for 2024-25 will be 22.4 pence per share, higher than last year's total dividend of 22 pence per share.Looking ahead, the company said: 'Markets remain challenging with Americas and Asia Pacific more resilient than EMEA and particularly the UK reflecting softer PMIs. We are monitoring the evolving global tariff environment which we expect to have limited direct impact on RS but are mindful of the indirect effect that tariffs might have on industrial production and confidence.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX