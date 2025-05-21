Stockholm, May 21, 2025 - Today, Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) celebrates CoinShares expansion of its Swedish XBT Provider Platform and the launch of seven new physically-backed crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs).

"We are happy to welcome CoinShares as ETP provider through the reinvigoration and expansion of their XBT Platform. With an expanded range of locally listed ETPs our market has continued to grow throughout the year. This growth highlights our commitment to develop and modernize our markets for both our issuers and our investors," says Helena Wedin, Head of ETF and ETP, Nasdaq European Markets.

CoinShares XBT Provider platform became the world's first open-ended crypto ETP when created in 2015 and was subsequently acquired by CoinShares in 2016. Each product employs physical replication, meaning the underlying cryptocurrencies purchased are directly held in a regulated custodian.

"We are glad to reinvigorate the CoinShares XBT Provider platform. With this product extension, we're enabling Swedish investors to access an expanded range of tokens through a pioneering and time-tested crypto ETP platform. This expansion represents our commitment to developing the Swedish market and by offering these innovative products on a trusted platform, we aim to accelerate digital asset integration within Sweden's sophisticated financial ecosystem," says Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO, Coinshares.

The seven new products, all denominated and traded in SEK and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, include:

CoinShares XBT Physical Chainlink - SEK

CoinShares XBT Physical Litecoin - SEK

CoinShares XBT Physical XRP - SEK

CoinShares XBT Physical Uniswap - SEK

CoinShares XBT Phys Staked Polkadot -SEK

CoinShares XBT Phys Staked Cardano - SEK

CoinShares XBT Phys Staked Solana - SEK

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors

+46 73 449 78 12

erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.