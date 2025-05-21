Delivering breakthrough audio performance, precision, and style, the G522 is designed for all types of game play

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and a leading innovator of gaming and sim racing technologies and gear, today announced the launch of the Logitech G522 Gaming Headset, a new addition to its award-winning G5 series, designed to elevate both gameplay and personal expression.

"G522 was made for gamers who bring passion and personality to everything they do," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G. "Whether you're climbing the ranks, streaming for your audience, or pulling all-night gaming sessions, the G522 ups your game with top-tier performance, features, and style."

G522 builds on the strong foundation of the widely popular Logitech G733 headset, carrying its legacy further while introducing an exciting evolution. At first glance, the family resemblance is clear, but as you look closer, the G522 reveals a fresh, elevated design. It's all about progression sleeker curves, a more sophisticated silhouette, and thoughtful design choices that reflect a modern take on performance and style. The sharper edges of the G733 have been transitioned into smooth, flowing lines showcasing a refined aesthetic.

"The G522 headset is the result of meticulous craftsmanship and a relentless attention to detail, every element is intentionally designed to deliver a curated, premium experience," said Ahmed Riaz, Head of Design at Logitech G. "It builds on a proven formula for success that's become synonymous with our G5 Series products, combining precision engineering with a deep understanding of what today's gamers value most."

G5 Series gamers play a wide variety of games. As a result, the new G522 headset had to perform to the level of the most discerning core gamers and be flexible enough to work seamlessly across all genres and types of gameplay.

Designed for long sessions, G522 delivers a significant leap forward in comfort, engineered with community feedback at its core. The ear cups have been redesigned with a wider shape and an added layer of memory foam to enhance cushioning and cooling, wrapped in a new fabric that's both softer and more durable. A reversible suspension band now rests flatter and more evenly across the head, with added ridges to increase breathability and upgraded materials for extended durability. To ensure all-day comfort for every gamer, our player fit tests included individuals who wear glasses or earrings, making the G522 a headset built for everyone.

At the heart of the headset are new synchronized PRO-G drivers that deliver Logitech G's highest-fidelity, paired with 48 kHz/24-bit digital signal processing for unparalleled immersion and precision. Gamers can hear subtle in-game cues-like distant footsteps or weapon reloads-with crystal clarity.

Communication is critical in competitive and online play, and the G522's 48 kHz/16-bit microphone, enhanced by BLUE VO!CE technology ensures your voice cuts through the chaos. Customize your microphone audio with real-time filters and effects, delivering a professional sound for every session.

The G522 offers tri-mode connectivity, allowing seamless switching between LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth, and USB-C. It's built for fluid transitions between platforms, PC, console, and mobile, without the lag or hassle.

G HUB software and the Logitech G mobile app allow gamers to fine-tune their audio with a 10-band EQ, personalize LIGHTSYNC RGB, adjust mic settings, and save up to three custom profiles directly to the headset.

Continuing Logitech G's commitment to reducing environmental impact, the G522 is crafted with 27% post-consumer recycled plastic and low-carbon aluminum, aligning performance with purpose.

Availability

The Logitech G522 Gaming Headset is available now in black and white at LogitechG.com and select retailers worldwide for a suggested retail price of USD 159.99.

