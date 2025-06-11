New keyboard case made for iPad Pro and iPad Air adds more fun to your on-the-go lifestyle

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced the Flip Folio, a protective case with a magnetically-storable keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air, designed to keep up with your lifestyle, whether you're enjoying videos, creative projects, or just collaborating. Unlike existing keyboard cases for iPad, this full-size Bluetooth keyboard, with a compact design, allows for flexibility, letting you position your set-up exactly how you like.

"We've designed Flip Folio to make the iPad experience both fun and functional, helping you stay focused on what matters," said Joseph Mingori, GM of mobile and audio solutions at Logitech. "Flip Folio enhances everyday experiences-from binge watching to checking your social media or emails- by delivering portability and connectivity, setting people free so they can do what they love from anywhere."

When not in use, the keyboard magnetically snaps to the back of the case for hassle-free storage. It also provides front and back protection for your iPad-perfect when you're on the move, tucking it under your arm, or slipping it into your bag. With the ability to pair multiple devices, you can easily switch between your iPad, phone, or other Bluetooth-enabled devices, ensuring seamless connectivity across your ecosystem with Flip Folio.

Designed for Sustainability

Flip Folio is designed with sustainability in mind, featuring a minimum of 37% certified post-consumer recycled plastic for the Graphite and Midnight Black models, giving a second life to end-of-use plastics. The aluminum is produced using low-carbon processes, and all paper packaging is responsibly sourced from FSC-certified and controlled sources.

Tech Specs

Stowable Keyboard: Bluetooth keyboard with magnetic attachment for storage

Adjustability: Multi-angle kickstand (with a compact footprint)

Connectivity: Multi-device pairing, Easy-switch between 3 devices

iPad Orientation: Landscape and portrait

Compatibility: iPad Pro (11-inch M4, 13-inch M4) and iPad Air (11-inch M2 M3, 13-inch M2 M3, and 5th Gen)

Pricing and availability

Flip Folio is priced at $179.99/€199 for 13-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air models, and $159.99/€179 for 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air models. Available in a range of stylish colors, outlined below:

Graphite: Available globally June 2025

Available globally June 2025 Black: Available June 2025 exclusively in North America

Available June 2025 exclusively in North America Pale Grey Lilac : Available September 2025 in select regions

: Available September 2025 in select regions Sand: Available September 2025 exclusively in North America

For more details, please visit www.logitech.com or check with your local or online retailer

