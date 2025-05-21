PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE plc (SSE.L) reported pretax profit of 1.85 billion pounds for the year ended 31 March 2025 compared to 2.50 billion pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 108.1 pence compared to 156.5 pence. Adjusted profit before tax declined to 2.14 billion pounds from 2.20 billion pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 160.9 pence, flat with prior year.Fiscal year total revenue from continuing operations was 10.13 billion pounds compared to 10.46 billion pounds, last year.SSE continues to be highly confident about reaching its 175 - 200 pence adjusted earnings per share guidance range for 2026/27.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX