LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Plc. (HICL.L) reported that, on an investment basis, its profit before tax for the year ended 31 March 2025 rose to 46.0 million pounds from 30.6 million pounds in the prior year. Earnings per share rose to 2.3 pence from 1.5 pence in the prior year.On an investment basis, annual income was 97.1 million pounds down from 105.4 million pounds last year.The company has issued new dividend guidance of 8.50 pence per share for FY 2027, while reaffirming its previous guidance of 8.35 pence per share for the year ending 31 March 2026.The Investment Manager has repeatedly demonstrated the intrinsic value and solid performance of HICL's investments by completing over 500 million pounds of accretive disposals over the last two years. The company expects this to continue with 200m million pounds of further sales targeted and with proceeds recycled into accretive opportunities - including share buybacks and selective investments offering compelling risk-adjusted returns.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.