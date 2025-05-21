LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical PLC (HLCL.L) Wednesday reported profit before tax of 27.95 million pounds for the full year compared with loss before tax of 189.64 million pounds in the previous year, primarily helped by gain from revaluation of investment properties.Revaluation of investment properties was a gain of 2.64 million pounds compared with a loss of 181.21 million pounds last year.Operating profit was 38.71 million pounds versus operating loss of 176.08 million pounds in the prior year.The company posted net profit of 27.95 million pounds or 22.7p per share compared with net loss of 189.81 million pounds or 154.6p per share a year ago.EPRA earnings were 2.7 million pounds or 2.2p per share, lower than 4.3 million pounds or 3.5p per share last year.Revenue for the year declined to 31.96 million pounds from 39.91 million pounds in the previous year.The company has proposed a final dividend of 3.5p per share, to be paid on August 4, to shareholders of record on June 27.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX