LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates plc. (GPOR.L) reported that its profit for the year ended 31 March 2025 was 116.0 million pounds compared to a loss of 307.8 million pounds in the previous year. On a per share basis, net income was 30.1 pence compared to a loss of 101.4 pence in the prior year.Profit before tax was 117.8 million pounds compared to a loss of 307.8 million pounds in the prior year.EPRA earnings per share was 5.2 pence compared to 5.9 pence in the previous year.Annual revenue was 94.2 million pounds down from 95.4 million pounds in the prior year.The company expects its total accounting return to strengthen further and targets an annual return on equity above 10%, excluding potential yield compression.The Board recommended that the total dividend for the year would be stable on a cash basis with the prior year. As such, in the period the Group paid a final dividend of 7.9 pence per share and an interim dividend of 2.9 pence per share.The Board has recommended a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2025 of 5.0 pence per share, which will be paid on 7 July 2025 to shareholders on the register on 30 May 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX