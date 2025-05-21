Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
Warum Saga Metals im Zentrum des nächsten globalen Rohstoffrennens steht
21.05.2025 09:36 Uhr
FREESMO Supercharges Support for First-Time Switchers with New Amazon Voucher Offer

Finanznachrichten News

BRISTOL, England, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading stop-smoking brand FREESMO is offering every first-time customer a £20 Amazon voucher when they spend £20 or more on their first order.

Stay smoke-free with Freesmo

This new incentive replaces the brand's popular Golden Ticket campaign, which previously awarded weekly prizes to a limited number of customers. Now, instead of only a handful of winners, every first-time customer wins.

"We've taken everything our customers loved about the Golden Ticket campaign and made it better," said Georgi Keckarovski, CEO of FREESMO.

"We're not just rewarding luck, we're rewarding action. If you're ready to switch to a better alternative, we're ready to help, and that support now comes with a guaranteed reward."

The announcement comes as the UK prepares for the ban on disposable vapes effective 1st June 2025, a move expected to disrupt the routines of thousands of smokers who currently rely on these products as part of their stop-smoking journey.

FREESMO has been at the forefront of supporting disposable users with expert advice, smoke-free product recommendations, and its unique Smoke-Free Questionnaire. Every first-time customer is encouraged to complete FREESMO's Smoke-Free Questionnaire, which is a personalised tool designed to match smokers with the most suitable alternatives based on their nicotine habits and preferences.

With the ban approaching, FREESMO is urging users to take action now by finding the best alternatives or stocking up before disposable options disappear from shelves.

"Every nicotine user is different. That's why a one-size-fits-all product recommendation just doesn't work," added George Keckarovski. "Our Smoke-Free Questionnaire ensures that every customer is getting a tailored recommendation so they're not just buying a product, they're making a truly informed choice."

The new Amazon voucher deal is open to all first-time FREESMO customers throughout May. Returning customers can still take advantage of expert support, exclusive offers, and guidance on transitioning to long-term solutions like refillable kits, pod systems, or nicotine pouches.

  1. To claim, new customers should visit freesmo.co.uk and spend £20 or more on their first order
  2. They will then receive a £20 Amazon voucher within 48 hours.

About FREESMO

FREESMO is more than just a service; it's a collaborative effort powered by a team of experts, including counsellors and product specialists. Our professional team is at the heart of our solution, offering extensive knowledge and data on smoke-free products from a variety of brands. With a deep understanding of the psychological aspects of quitting, we're committed to providing comprehensive support and guidance throughout your transformative journey.

We envision a world where individuals seamlessly transition to smoke-free alternatives, and everyone has access to personalised assistance on their path towards a smoke-free life.

Media Contact:
Luisa Figueroa
Public Relations at Fairway Corporate Solutions SRL
luisa.figueroa@fairway-corporate.com
www.fairway-corporate.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692200/FREESMO_Smoke_Free.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/freesmo-supercharges-support-for-first-time-switchers-with-new-amazon-voucher-offer-302461552.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
