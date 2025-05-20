Press Release - Regulated Information

Unifiedpost Group rebrands to Banqup Group, reinforcing its position as a pure-play SaaS provider

La Hulpe, Belgium - 20 May 2025, 22:00 CET - REGULATED INFORMATION - Banqup Group SA, formerly Unifiedpost Group SA, (Euronext: UPG) (Banqup, Company), a leading provider of integrated business communications solutions, held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The shareholders approved all proposed resolutions, including:

EGM: Strategic rebranding from Unifiedpost Group SA to Banqup Group SA across the Group. This further underpins our focus on core digital services and aligns our business as a pure-play SaaS provider. The rebranding offers our stakeholders a clear understanding of our product and value proposition, reinforcing our commitment to growth in e-invoicing and payment solutions.

AGM: Enhanced governance with the approval of the updated remuneration policy and the appointment of four new Board members:

Nicolas de Beco, representing Beco Global Consulting LLC, as executive director

Nathalie Van Den Haute, representing Quilaudem BV, as non-executive director

Koen Hoffman, representing Ahok BV, as an independent director

Leanne Kemp as an independent director

The minutes, voting results and presentation of the AGM will be available on the shareholder page (here) in the

coming days.

Financial Calendar:

22 May 2025: Publication of the Q1 2025 business update

26 August 2025: Publication of the H1 2025 results (webcast)

13 November 2025: Publication of the Q3 2025 business update

About Banqup Group

Banqup Group delivers integrated cloud-based SaaS solutions to streamline business transactions across the entire lifecycle, from e-invoicing and e-payments to tax reporting. Banqup, our solution for businesses, unifies purchase-to-pay, order-to-cash, e-invoicing compliance, and e-payments into one secure platform, removing the complexity of juggling disconnected tools. eFaktura World, our solution for governments, is a comprehensive digital platform designed for tax administrations to implement e-invoicing and streamline both B2G and B2B tax reporting flows. To learn more about Banqup Group and our solutions, please visit our website: Unifiedpost Group | Global leaders in digital solutions

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected future performance of Banqup Group and the markets in which it is active. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events. By nature, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time at which they are made but may not turn out to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may, therefore, differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Banqup Group does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise and disclaims any liability in respect hereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.