Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DPH3 | ISIN: US6876041087 | Ticker-Symbol: HQ1
Tradegate
20.05.25 | 13:48
9,300 Euro
-1,59 % -0,150
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ORUKA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORUKA THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1009,50011:51
9,1009,55011:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2025 22:06 Uhr
8 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc.: Oruka Therapeutics Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Trial of ORKA-002, its Novel Half-life Extended Anti-IL-17A/F Antibody

Finanznachrichten News

Pharmacokinetic and safety data from healthy volunteers anticipated around YE 2025

On track to initiate a Phase 2 study in 1H 2026

ORKA-002 preclinical data demonstrate the potential for dosing two to three times per year in psoriasis, a significant improvement over standard of care

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oruka") (Nasdaq: ORKA), a biotechnology company developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases including plaque psoriasis, today announced that it has initiated dosing of healthy volunteers in its first clinical trial of ORKA-002, the Company's novel, subcutaneously administered, half-life extended monoclonal antibody targeting IL-17A and IL-17F (IL-17A/F).

"With both ORKA-001 and ORKA-002 now in human trials, we are moving quickly to demonstrate the clinical differentiation of both assets," said Lawrence Klein, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Oruka. "Bimekizumab is launching extremely well as IL-17A/F has emerged as superior to IL-17A inhibition in several important indications. Uniquely, we could have the best targeting approaches for both IL-23p19 and IL-17A/F, potentially allowing us to offer the ideal regimen to patients through our ORKA-001 and -002 monotherapies and our ORKA-021 sequential combination."

The ORKA-002 Phase 1 trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, single ascending dose study evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of ORKA-002 in approximately 24 healthy volunteers across three subcutaneous dose cohorts. Oruka expects to share interim data from this study around year end 2025.

Pending data from the Phase 1 trial, Oruka plans to initiate a Phase 2 study of ORKA-002 in moderate-to-severe psoriasis in the first half of 2026. The planned study design will evaluate the safety and efficacy of multiple dose levels and regimens of ORKA-002, with a primary endpoint of PASI 100 at week 16.

"ORKA-002 has the opportunity to become the best antibody in the IL-17 class, which is preferred when treating psoriasis with joint involvement or recalcitrant skin disease, as well as psoriatic arthritis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and beyond," said Joana Goncalves, MBChB, Chief Medical Officer of Oruka. "With this program now in the clinic, we are one step closer to our goal of offering the most possible freedom from disease to patients with psoriasis and other conditions."

About ORKA-002

ORKA-002 is a novel, subcutaneously administered, half-life extended monoclonal antibody targeting IL-17A/F. Dual inhibition of both IL-17A and IL-17F has shown superior efficacy compared to IL-17A inhibition alone in psoriasis (PsO) and other indications, as shown by the performance of Bimzelx (bimekizumab) compared to Cosentyx (secukinumab) and Taltz (ixekizumab) in Phase 3 trials. These therapies all utilize monthly maintenance dosing in PsO and psoriatic arthritis (PsA), except Bimzelx in PsO patients weighing <120 kg, where Q8W maintenance dosing is recommended. In contrast, ORKA-002 has the potential to be dosed just two to three times per year in PsO and PsA, which we believe could allow ORKA-002 to become the leading therapy in the IL-17 class. Data from studies in non-human primates and other preclinical assays show that ORKA-002 binds to a similar epitope with similar affinity as bimekizumab and has a significantly extended half-life over three times longer than bimekizumab.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka's mission is to offer patients suffering from chronic skin diseases like plaque psoriasis the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of complete disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as once or twice a year. Oruka is advancing a proprietary portfolio of potentially best-in-class antibodies that were engineered by Paragon Therapeutics and target the core mechanisms underlying plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.orukatx.com and follow Oruka on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements relating to Oruka's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future of its pipeline and business including, without limitation, Oruka's ability to achieve the expected benefits or opportunities with respect to ORKA-001 and ORKA-002, including timelines to clinical and data release milestones, the details of its clinical studies and the potential half-life of ORKA-001 and ORKA-002 and their potential dosing intervals. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Oruka will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Oruka's control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those uncertainties and factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Oruka's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its registration statement on Form S-1. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Oruka's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth therein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein and in Oruka's SEC filings. Oruka does not undertake or accept any duty to make any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Alan Lada
(650)-606-7911
alan.lada@orukatx.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.