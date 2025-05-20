Anzeige
WKN: 851915 | ISIN: US6668071029 | Ticker-Symbol: NTH
Tradegate
21.05.25 | 11:13
423,10 Euro
+0,12 % +0,50
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2025 22:36 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northrop Grumman Corporation: Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 12 Percent to $2.31

Finanznachrichten News

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $2.31 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable June 18, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business June 2, 2025.

"Reflecting our strong financial position and commitment to deliver value to our shareholders, we are increasing our quarterly dividend by 12 percent," said Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president, Northrop Grumman. "This marks our 22nd consecutive annual increase and demonstrates our disciplined approach to capital deployment, returning capital to shareholders while investing in innovative solutions for our customers."

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

Contact:

News Bureau
newsbureau@ngc.com

Todd Ernst
todd.ernst@ngc.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
