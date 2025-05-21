Anzeige
WKN: 856958 | ISIN: US5801351017 | Ticker-Symbol: MDO
21.05.2025 00:30 Uhr
McDonald's Corporation: Mcdonald's Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.77 per share of common stock payable on June 16, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025.

Upcoming Communications

For important news and information regarding McDonald's, including the timing of future investor conferences and earnings calls, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's Internet home page at www.investor.mcdonalds.com. McDonald's uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 43,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Form 10-Q filing for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as may otherwise be required by law.

SOURCE McDonald's Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
