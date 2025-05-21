LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP.L), an alternative asset manager, Wednesday reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 530.5 million pounds for the full year, compared with 530.8 million pounds in the previous year.Profit after tax from continuing operations decreased to 451.2 million pounds or 153.8p per share from 468.4 million pounds or 160.1p per share last year.Net profit was 451.2 million pounds or 153.8p per share, lower than last year's 474.4 million pound or 162.1p per share.Revenue for the year increased to 970.9 million pounds from 949.6 million pounds in the prior year.NAV per share grew 5% to 859p from 790p last year.AUM as on March 31, 2025 was $112.357 billion, up from $98.432 billion a year ago.The Board has proposed a final dividend of 56.7p per share, to be paid on August 1 to shareholders of record on June 13.Additionally, the company has reiterated its medium-term guidance.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX