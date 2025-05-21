Isofol Medical AB: Isofol Medical AB (publ) publishes Interim report, January - March 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 21, 2025 - Isofol Medical AB (publ), (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL), announced today that the company's interim report for January - March 2025 is now available on the company's website, ww.isofolmedical.com.

The information in the press release is intended for investors.

CEO's comment

"The quarter has been characterized by several significant advances for our drug candidate arfolitixorin. In March, we received approval from the German regulatory authority to initiate a clinical study with an optimized dosing regimen in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, and in April, the first patient received treatment. The commitment from our dedicated development and commercialization partner in Japan has deepened further, and their pledge to participate in the proposed rights issue demonstrates their confidence in our work," says CEO Petter Segelman Lindqvist.

First quarter, January - March 2025

Net revenue amounted to kSEK 0 (0)

The result for the period amounted to kSEK -13,657 (-8,482)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.08 (-0.05)

Cash and cash equivalents on March 31 amounted to kSEK 82,108 (128,494)

Significant events during the first quarter 2025

On January 27, Isofol announced that a post-hoc per protocol analysis of the AGENT study, conducted by an external expert committee, has been published as an abstract at ASCO-GI in the USA. The study shows significantly better effect of arfolitixorin in important regions.

On February 3, the company announced that Roger Tell has returns to a permanent position as Chief Medical Officer ahead of the initiation of clinical study.

On March 21, it was announced that the company received approval from the regulatory authority in Germany, BfArM, to initiate the new clinical study of the drug candidate arfolitixorin.

On March 27, the company announced the establishment of an advisory board with leading oncologists and colorectal cancer experts from the US, Europe and Japan. The advisors will play an important role in the continued development of the drug candidate arfolitixorin and the clinical phase Ib/II study.

Significant events after the event of the period

On April 3, Isofol announced that the Japanese development and commercialization partner, Solasia Pharma K.K., intends to conduct and finance the upcoming phase II and III trials of arfolitixorin in Japan.

On April 28, the company announced that the first patient has been included in the clinical phase Ib/II study evaluating the drug candidate arfolitixorin as a new potential treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.

On May 12, the company resolved on a fully guaranteed Rights Issue of units amounting to approximately SEK 85 million and proposes an over-allotment issue of approximately SEK 10 million. The Rights Issue is subject to approval at an extraordinary general meeting, to be held on June 11, 2025.

For more information, please contact

Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Petter Segelman Lindqvist, CEO

E-mail: petter.s.lindqvist@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0)739 60 12 56

Margareta Hagman, CFO

E-mail: margareta.hagman@isofolmedial.com

Phone: +46 (0)738 73 34 18

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST, on May 21, 2025.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) works to improve the quality of life and prognosis for patients with severe forms of cancer. The company's drug candidate arfolitixorin aims to increase the effect of first-line standard treatment for several forms of solid tumors and is currently being studied in colorectal cancer, the world's third most common cancer, where the medical need for better treatments is truly urgent. A phase Ib/II study is now being conducted with a new dosage regimen that are expected to optimize the effect of the drug candidate. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.isofolmedical.com