MapsPeople A/S: MapsPeople A/S releases Q1 2025 Financial results

MapsPeople A/S | Quarterly Report

Company Announcement No. 11 - 2025

Aalborg, May 21, 2025

Q1 2025 Financial Highlights

ARR grew to tDKK 59.786 which is a YoY growth of 12% compared to Q1-2024 (tDKK 52.845). The QoQ growth was 3% from Q4 2024 (tDKK 58.155).

Revenue grew 4% YoY and was tDKK 15.048 in Q1 2025, compared to tDKK 14.473 in Q1 2024.

EBITDA before special items for Q1 2025 was negative tDKK 6.953 compared to negative tDKK 8.532 in Q1 2024, delivering a 19% improvement YoY.



Business Summary

MapsPeople continues to improve its financial performance in terms of revenue growth, cost optimization and cash flow in Q1 even though at a slower pace. We mainly subscribe this to the short term uncertainty in relation to the general global turmoil around trade wars, which entails a general caution of signing new contracts.

The ARR was improved compared to Q4 2024. In Q1-2025 new business amounted to tDKK 3.670, tDKK 1.475 with new partners and customers, and tDKK 2.194 as upsell to existing partners and customers.



NRR for the quarter was at 105% compared to 103% last quarter.

Recognised revenue grew 4% from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025 but is lower than Q4 2024 which was affected by one off revenues.

EBITDA before special items ended negative with tDKK 6.953 compared to negative tDKK 8.532 in Q1 2024 and negative tDKK 6.560 in Q4 2024. This is a 19% improvement YoY.

Management Presentations

Management presentation of the Q1 2025 Financial report will be hosted and moderated by HCA Capital on Wednesday May 21st at 14:00 CET. There will be an opportunity to ask questions to management. Sign up for this event at: https://www.inderes.dk/videos/mapspeople-presentation-of-q1-2025-report.

For additional information, please contact

MapsPeople A/S

Morten Brøgger, CEO

Mobile (+45) 31 23 48 72

Email mobr@mapspeople.com

Stigsborgvej 60, 9400 Nørresundby

Denmark

Certified Advisor

Grant Thornton

Jesper Vestergaard

Lautrupsgade 11

2100 Copenhagen Ø

Denmark

