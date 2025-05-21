LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson plc (HMSO.L), a property development and investment company, said that it now expects total GRI growth in the region of 10% for 2025 and re-affirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year.The full year benefit of repositionings and acquisitions in fiscal year 2025 will deliver further total GRI and adjusted earnings growth in fiscal year 2026, in line to deliver its Medium Term Financial Framework.Hammerson said its destinations have welcomed over 50 million visitors so far in 2025. Footfall and sales have continued to be robust. Group like-for-like sales were also up +1% for the first quarter, including a particularly strong performance in March in the UK (+2%), with the benefit of Easter falling in the second quarter yet to come.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX