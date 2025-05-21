BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Julius Baer Group Ltd (JBARF.PK) Wednesday said its net new money inflows for the first four months of 2025 were CHF 4.2 billion, an annual growth of 2.5%.Assets under management or AuM declined 6% to CHF 467 billion from the end of 2024.For the first half, the company currently expects net profit to be lower than the comparable period last year.Additionally, Julius Baer said it is on track to achieve CHF 110 million additional cost savings announced in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX