LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) reported Wednesday lower return in fiscal 2025 with weak income. However, revenue return per share increased from last year, and the company lifted its dividend for the year.In the year 2025, return on ordinary activities before taxation was 85.53 million pounds, lower than last year's 132.02 million pounds.Return per share was 57.72 pence, down from 82.48 pence a year ago.Revenue return before taxation was 37.12 million pounds, compared to 38.54 million pounds last year. Revenue return per ordinary share, however, increased 4.6 percent to 25.02 pence from 23.93 pence last year.Income for the period dropped to 40.67 million pounds from 42.10 million pounds a year ago.Gains on investments held at fair value was 53.70 million pounds, down from 99.10 million pounds in the prior year.The Company's NAV rose 8.3 percent over the period under review.Further, the Board is recommending a final dividend of 7.50 pence per share, implying a full year payout of 28.8 pence per share, an increase of 5.9 percent from last year.Subject to approval at the company's AGM on July 22, the dividend will be paid on July 31 to shareholders on the register at June 6.Looking ahead, Elisabeth Stheeman, Chair, said, '.. the volatility in markets that followed the tariff announcements is another reminder of the short-term challenges that investors face as the global economic order evolves. We feel more strongly than ever that a stock-driven and flexible investment process, focusing on delivering attractive long-term total returns, is the best way of navigating the geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges to the advantage of shareholders. With the companies held in the portfolio in strong shape, we are confident that Edinburgh Investment Trust is well placed to deliver attractive returns to its shareholders in the years ahead.'On the London Stock Exchange, Edinburgh Investment shares were losing around 0.06 percent to trade at 801.51 pence.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX